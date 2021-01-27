Android Tablets Need 3G/4G for Market Support

Google’s Android 2.2 platform, Froyo, has not been optimized for tablets. Froyo is not what Google had in mind for tablets, explains Liliputing.

So far, Google hasn’t officially given the go ahead for any hardware maker to install the Android Market on a device that doesn’t meet the minimum requirements — a device with an accelerometer, WiFi, and phone capabilities.

That’s why the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Dell Streak both have Android Market access and the Archos 101 and Augen GenTouch78 don’t. The former have 3G modems and the ability to make phone calls. The latter don’t.

Google mobile director Hugo Barra says future versions of Android will support the tablet form factor. But right now, he says that the problem with installing the Android Market is that some of the 80,000 apps available for download simply won’t run properly on tablets.