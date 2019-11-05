Cell phone plans – can any other three words in the English language make you shudder so?

Well – undoubtedly there are worse things in life. But even so, comparing cell phone plans to figure out the best one for you and/or your family? Probably not high on your list of the ‘top 10 fun things to do with your time.”

Sp we did the work for you, digging through the mounds of providers and figuring out which ones are best for things like: best overall wireless carrier, best unlimited plans, which ones have the best cell phone coverage, family or prepaid plans, best budget options, and even which ones have the best international plans.