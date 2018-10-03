Finally, Verizon’s highest plan gives you a 75GB/month data threshold, 20GB of hotspot data, 5 TravelPasses per month, and 500GB of storage in Verizon’s cloud. It’s a beefed-up unlimited plan, with the features to match. Whatever your phone usage needs, Above Unlimited can handle it.

This plan’s downside? You guessed it: the price. $95/month doesn’t include taxes and fees– which, as a side note, can be said of all of Verizon’s plans (We have a fees section below). The TravelPass, too, is helpful for international travelers, but you can get much better international data coverage with other carriers like AT&T.

Even so, if you’re a data super-user, the Verizon Above Unlimited Plan is a powerhouse. It’s likely you’ll never encounter any data restrictions with that huge 75GB data cap.