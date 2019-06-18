AT&T is one of the most well-recognized brands in the world, let alone the U.S., and it stands as one of the Big 4 carriers alongside the likes of Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. However, while Verizon and T-Mobile battle for the top spot on the performance rankings chart, AT&T focuses on quietly putting in an all-around good performance of their own.

The carrier has consistently come in 2nd or 3rd place, depending on the study you look at– although in fact, the largest mobile performance study ever done ranked AT&T the #1 overall best national wireless network. In any case, whether you look at that study, OpenSignal’s yearly report, or RootMetrics’, scoring for AT&T has consistently ranked them as one of the best for coverage, reliability, and speed.

But how do AT&T’s plans stand up for consumers? Who are their plans best for? And who are they not so good for? Let’s find out.