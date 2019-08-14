With a live TV streaming service, you don’t have any equipment fees, there are no contracts, no cancellation fees – and you can skip the $100+ a month bill. Plus, with most, streaming local channels is a breeze – no antenna necessary.

Instead, most live TV streaming services cost between around $25 and $50 bucks a month – you’re not paying for all those “filler” channels or the equipment.

But to choose the right streaming service for you, you need to consider several things:

Does the service provide streaming of the local channels you watch? (if not, do they offer any HD antenna discounts?)

Does the service have a cloud DVR to record shows?

How many people can watch shows at the same time (number of simultaneous streams)?

What devices are supported on the service?

What’s the minimum internet speed you need?

If the service you’re considering answers those questions correctly for your needs – and the price is right – then bingo: you’ve found your live TV streaming service.

That said, let’s dive straight into the streaming services we chose – and why.