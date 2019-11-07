Figuring out the best internet service provider (ISP) for you depends first on what providers are in your area. That’s because, unfortunately, regional monopolies and natural topography prevent ISPs from being available everywhere. In fact, it’s so bad that the FCC reports that 85% of Americans have just 2 or fewer internet services for their home available to them – the one exception is satellite internet, which is widely available.

So, the quickest way to answer the question “What’s the best internet service provider near me?” is to first check what providers are available near you, then compare those internet providers and move forward.

With that said, we broke things down into categories to rate which ones are best in different areas — and we even took a stab at claiming the “best overall” internet provider. Read on to find out who took top place for each area — and who comes in 2nd (and sometimes 3rd) place for each.