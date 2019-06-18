Sprint has shown a willingness to improve its offerings, performance, and perks to remain competitive with its 3 biggest rivals: Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. And while Sprint’s coverage still isn’t a match for Verizon or AT&T, it has gotten better over the last few years.

But what makes Sprint stand out and remain relevant are its prices, which are the most affordable of the big 4. That alone can make Sprint worth checking out — especially if you live in a city or a nearby suburb.

So without further ado, here’s our Sprint cell phone plans review. We’ll kick it off with the carrier’s plans and pricing.