Every carrier claims they have the “#1 network for coverage and reliability,” or “less than 1% difference” (ahem, Sprint). But not everybody can be the real winner– so who has the best cell phone coverage?

Well, we’ll ruin this guide right off the bat: when it comes to national service, Verizon Wireless has the best coverage for getting calls, text, and data… even in the middle of nowhere. But here’s how the rest of the Big 4 national carriers stack up, according to the latest OpenSignal report:

T-Mobile ties with Verizon for fastest speed, but suffers in coverage;

AT&T gives both Verizon and T-Mobile a run for it when it comes to actual nationwide availability and comes close behind T-Mobile for speed;

And Sprint brings up the rear, trailing behind Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

In this guide, we’re going to do a little cell phone coverage map comparison for all major carriers, discuss current nationwide studies that have shown who has the most coverage, and talk about how to find the best wireless service for you.

We’ll also make brief mention of the smaller carriers you can choose instead while still getting decent coverage, as well as answer a few frequently asked questions at the end.