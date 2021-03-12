Icomera Buys Moovera

Icomera, a Swedish supplier of Internet connectivity to trains, is buying Moovera Networks, based in the UK.

Icomera, a Swedish supplier of Internet connectivity to trains, is buying Moovera Networks, based in the UK. The move should create the largest provider of in-vehicle Internet access technology – encompassing trains, buses, coaches, trucks and ferries.

In 2008, Moovera Networks’ Moovbox M Series Mobile Broadband Gateway was selected by Swebus Express, Arriva Scandinavia, Trent Barton, and Wightlink Isle of Wight Ferries, among others, to provide Internet connectivity to their passengers.

The Moovbox M120 provides local Wi-Fi with backhaul provided by 3G UMTS/HSPA, TD-CDMA, FLASH-OFDM, iBurst and WiMAX.

Icomera provides backhaul-agnostic gateways that switch between concurrent satellite and cellular networks. Icomera automatically switches to the best wide area network without session interruption. Icomera will add Moovera’s multi-radio Moovbox to its portfolio of fixed and mobile broadband gateways.

Moovera’s UK based Kent operations and its nine employees will become Icomera’s UK office, bringing the total workforce in Sweden and the UK to over forty people.

Free WiFi access for passengers on the UK’s East Coast main line has lead to a tripling in usage, according to train operator National Express. The company, which inherited the pioneering system developed by Icomera and previous franchise incumbent, GNER.

Among those offering WiFi on trains are Virgin Trains, Capitol Corridors Joint Power Authority (US Train Operator), VIA Rail (Canada), Swiss Rail, NSB (Norwegian Rail), GNER, SNCF, SJ, Deutsche Bahn, Danish Rail, Lloyd’s Register Rail, and NS Trains. System integrators include; Icomera, Nokia Siemens Networks, Moovera, Nomad Digital, Parsons Corporation, WiFi Rail and others.

San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit is in talks with WiFi Rail to provide system-wide wi-fi service after a successful trial program. Phase three of the demonstration program was completed recently.