Best TV Bundles in Canada 2022

It’s no secret that TV and internet bundles offer the best savings. In this review, we’ll take a look at the best TV bundles in Canada for this year. Whether you’re looking for a basic bundle or one that includes premium channels, we’ve got you covered. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to find the perfect bundle for you!

Best TV Bundles in Canada

Here is a quick summary of our five best TV bundles in Canada for 2022:

Telus: Live and on-demand TV bundle offerings via Pik TV and Optik TV.

Bell Canada: Four excellent TV bundles—Fibe TV Starter, Fibe TV Starter + A La Carte 10, Fibe 500 Good, and Fibe TV Better.

Rogers: Big 3 Canadian telecom with attractively priced TV bundles.

Shaw: Popular Western Canada ISP popular for its Fibre+ GIG plans.

Comwave: Smaller Ontario and Quebec-based provider offering value-oriented Basic, Gold and Platinum TV bundles.

Telus

Vancouver-based Telus is one of the largest telecom companies in Canada today. Its TV bundles focus on two platforms—Pik TV and Optik TV. Pik TV is its live TV streaming service accessible through the Pik TV app (App Store), and Optik TV is its TV service with premium streaming and on-demand movies mixed in.

One of our favorite Telus features is its affordable theme packs. These are small channel bundles that revolve around a specific genre. For example, Optik TV’s Sportsnet & Beyond theme pack offers ten sports channels, including SNP, SNO, SNW, NFL Network, and The Golf Channel.

It’s a nicer, cheaper option versus purchasing individual channels separately.

Pricing

Here is the pricing for Optik Tv and Pik TV plans. All plans require a two-year agreement.

Optik TV

Optik TV offers three TV and internet bundles: Essentials, Premium, and Ultimate.

Essentials costs $115 per month for 36 channels and PureFibre Internet 75 (Up to 75 Mbps upload/download) for the first two years, then $140 per month

Premium costs $162 per month for four theme packs (Prime Time, Living, TSN & Beyond, Sportsnet & Beyond) and PureFibre Gigabit Internet (Up to 940 Mbps upload/download) for the first two years, then $213 per month

Ultimate costs $177 for seven theme packs and one premium option (e.g., Netflix, Crave, TLC, and Food Network) and PureFibre Gigabit Internet (Up to 940 Mbps upload/download)

Pik TV

Pik Tv offers three TV and internet bundles: Basics + Crave, Basics + Pik 5, and Basics + STARZ. Like Optik TV, all require two-year-term agreements.

Basics + Crave costs $105 per month for 23 live TV channels and Internet 75 (Up to 75 Mbps upload/download)

Basics + Pik 5 costs $95 per month for 23 live TV channels, five channels of your choice, and PureFibre Internet 75 (Up to 75 Mbps upload/download)

Basics + STARZ costs $95 per month for 23 live TV channels, access to its on-demand library, and PureFibre Internet 75

Perks

One of Telus’ best features is its install flexibility on the customer service side. It comes with three flexible installation options—self-install, virtual install, and in-person install. Virtual install uses a technician-guided video call to walk you through installation.

Second, Telus comes out with excellent special offers from time to time. For example, as of the time of writing, it is offering an Apple TV 4K to any Pik TV plan for less than $10 per month.

Other perks include substantial savings when adding Telus’ Home Services to Mobility. For example, bundling with home services can award you a $10 bill credit each month for 24 months. Redeeming this $10 monthly bill credit is easy. Just enter your Telus Mobility number upon checkout.

Availability

Here is a list of all regions Telus PureFibre is available:

Alberta

Airdrie

Blackfalds

Black Diamond

Bonnyville

Calgary

Coaldale

Didsbury

Drayton Valley

Drumheller

Edmonton

Edson

Hinton

Innisfail

Lloydminster

Okotoks

Peace River

Ponoka

Priddis

St. Paul

Stettler

Taber

Turner Valley

Vegreville

Wainwright

Westlock

Wetaskiwin

British Columbia

Abbotsford

Belcarra

Burnaby

Cariboo

Castlegar

Central Saanich

Chemainus

Chilliwack

Comox

Coquitlam

Courtenay

Creston

Cumberland

Dawson Creek

Delta

Duncan

Fernie

Fort St. John

Forest Grove

Fraser Canyon

Gibsons

Grand Forks

Hope

Hudson’s Hope

Kamloops

Kelowna

Keremeos

Kimberley

Kitimat

Lake Country

Langley City

Lantzville

Little Qualicum River Village

Lumby

Maple Ridge

Merritt

Mission

Moricetown

Moyie Lake

Nanaimo

Nelson

North Saanich

North Vancouver

Oak Bay

Okanagan Falls

Oliver

Osoyoos

Peachland

Pemberton

Pender Harbour

Penticton

Pitt Meadows

Port Alberni

Port Coquitlam

Port Hardy

Port McNeill

Port Moody

Powell River

Prince George

Queensborough

Quesnel

Revelstoke

Richmond

Rolla

Saanich

Salmon Arm

Sechelt

Smithers

Sooke

Spences Bridge

Spider Lake

Summerland

Surrey

Terrace

Tofino

Ucluelet

Vancouver

Victoria

Vernon

Westshore

White Rock

Williams Lake

Pros:

Live TV and on-demand offerings

No installation is needed for Pik TV

30-day satisfaction guarantee (Optik TV)

Cons:

$50 activation fee applies

Two-year term agreement required for unlimited data

$100 for Optik TV installation without a two-year term agreement

Bell Canada

The largest telecom provider in Canada, Bell Canada offers excellent TV bundles. We like it for its value. For example, the 1.5Gbps Fibe Internet and TV package costs less than $120 per month.

Pricing

Bell Canada offers four TV bundles; Fibe TV Starter, Fibe TV Starter + A La Carte 10, Fibe 500 Good, and Fibe TV Better.

Fibe TV Starter costs $124.90 per month for Fibe 50 (50 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload) and its Starter package with all of the most popular networks, including CTV, ABC, CBC, NBC, Global, City TV, and FOX.

Fibe TV Starter + A La Carte costs $134.90 per month for Fibe 50, Starter channels, and 10 channels of your choice, including AMC, BET, Aljazeera, BBC Canada, and Planete.

Fibe TV Good costs $149.90 per month for FIbe 500 (1 Gbps download/750 Mbps upload) and general interest/specialty channels, including CBC, HGTV, History, Discovery, CTV Sci-Fi, and A&E

Fibe TV Better costs $179.90 per month for FIbe 500 (fiber) and general interest/specialty channels, including CTV Life, CNN, SN, Animal Planet, Disney, and ShowCase

Perks

One of our favorite features of Bell Canada Vv bundles is its perks. Regular online promotions award $120 Visa prepaid cards and no installation fees with a two-year agreement. New subscribers can also enjoy a subscription to Crave with all new TV and internet bundles, valued at $240 per year ($20 per month).

Another Bell Canada perk is non-TV and internet bundling. Packages start at less than $10 per month with its Bell Smart Home offering on select plans, a video and security automation service that pairs an outdoor/indoor camera, video doorbell, or smart thermostat with the Bell mobile app to monitor all of your smart devices no matter where you are.

If that’s not enough, Bell Canada will even issue you a $20 per month credit on its Good, Better, or Best plans for 36 months.

Our only qualm is that a three-year contract is required, but the $9.99 monthly fee is very attractive. Comparatively featured plans can run as high as $80 per month, so it is a steal.

Availability

To check Bell Canada fibre availability in your area, visit here.

Pros:

Worthwhile signup incentives

Excellent geographical coverage

Solid value with Ignite Flex 10 plan

Cons:

Not the cheapest plans

Customer service could be better

Rogers

Rogers offers attractively priced TV bundles for everyone from the rarely-home family to the ultimate gamer/streamer. All plans revolve around the flex concept, allowing users to add and remove select “flex” channels as their viewing habits change. Other bundle customization options include home phones, unlimited cell phone plans, SmartStream, and theme packs.

Arguably Rogers’s most popular TV bundle is the Ignite Flex 10 plan, consisting of 42 general and ten flex channels. Feel free to mix and match flex channels with theme packs to make it yours.

Pricing

Rogers comes with five TV bundles: Ignite Flex 5, Ignite Flex 10, Ignite Flex 20 + Sports, Ignite Starter, and Ignite Premier.

Ignite Flex 5 costs between $129.99 and $149.99 a month for 37 total channels (five flex channels) and 150 Mbps, 500 Mbps, or 1 Gbps internet.

Ignite Flex 10 costs between $134.99 and $154.99 a month for 42 total channels (10 flex channels) and 150 Mbps, 500 Mbps, or 1 Gbps internet.

Ignite Flex 20 + Sports costs between $159 and $179 a month for 60 total channels (28 flex channels) and 150 Mbps, 500 Mbps, or 1 Gbps internet.

Ignite Starter costs between $124.99 and $144.99 a month for 30 total channels (0 flex channels – just checking number?) and 150 Mbps, 500 Mbps, or 1 Gbps internet.

Ignite Premier costs between $194.99 and $214.09 a month for 118 total channels (86 flex channels) and 150 Mbps, 500 Mbps, or 1 Gbps internet.

Perks

One of Roger’s biggest draws is its SmartStream service. For $5 per month, users can rent a small box that hits up all of your favorite free and paid streaming providers, including Netflix and Disney+.

Signing on to select plans will make SmartStream free for 72 months. Other plans will even throw in a free one-year subscription to Disney+, a nice must-have if you have young children.

Availability

Rogers is available in Ottawa, Toronto, and Ontario.

Pros:

Robust cable infrastructure

SmartStream service for $5 month

Free 12 months of Disney+ on select plans

Cons:

Plans only top out at 1Gbps

So-so customer service

Shaw

Shaw is one of western Canada’s most popular ISPs. It is well known for its Fibre+ GIG plans with 1 Gbps download speeds and value plans like the Fibre 10+ and Fibre+300.

Our favorite all-inclusive Shaw plan is the Shaw Fibre+ Gig and Total TV bundle, which offers 100+ channels, a Fibre+ plan, BlueCurve TV service with PVR recording, and the extra kicker of six By the Gig cell phone plans for $0 each.

Our only real knock is that Shaw TV bundles are only available in BC and Alberta.

Pricing

Shaw offers four high octane TV bundles: Fibre+ 300 & Total TV,Fibre+ 750 & Total TV ,Fibre+ Gig & Total TV and Fibre+ Gig 1.5 & Total TV

Fibre+ 300 (up to 300 Mbps)& Total TV costs $150 per month for 24 months, then $185 per month

Fibre+ 750 (up to 750 Mbps)& Total TV costs $160 per month for 24 months, then $195 per month

Fibre+ Gig (up to 1 Gbps)& Total TV costs $165 per month for 24 months, then $200 per month

Fibre+ Gig 1.5 (up to 1.5 Gbps) & Total TV costs $185 per month for 24 months, then $250 per month

All plans come with unlimited data, a Fibre+ Gateway 2.0 modem (for 750 Mbps and higher plans), two TV or two wireless 4K TV players, and up to 114 channels.

Users also have the option of a standalone, lower-priced TV plan (Limited TV) for only $25 per month. However, it only comes with 20+ channels, mainly limited to all of the most viewed Canadian channels, e.g., CBC and CTV.

Perks

When it comes to perks, Shaw falls short.

All new subscribers who order online will see a $50 activation fee waived. In addition, a $200 bill credit also applies to new subscribers of Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile By the Gig, Fibre+ 300, Mobile By the Gig & Total TV, and Fibre+ Gig Mobile Unlimited & Total TV plans.

Apart from that, don’t expect free prepaid Visa cards or 12-month subscriptions to popular streaming services.

Availability

Shaw TV bundles are available in BC and Alberta.

Pros:

Excellent coverage

$50 activation fee waiver

Rated fastest ISP in western Canada by Ookla

Cons:

Not the best value

Limited incentives

Comwave

Toronto-based Comwave is best known for its affordable Internet 150 plan and variety of internet and TV bundles, serving Ontario and Quebec with limited penetration in other parts of the country.

Comwave TV and internet bundles pair one of three TV plans (Basic, Gold, Platinum) with Internet 30, Internet 75, Internet 150, Internet 500, and Internet 1Gig.

We highly recommend the Gold and PLatinum TV bundles, which include 60+ channels, the most-watched sports networks, and Canada’s most popular family and entertainment channels.

Pricing

See pricing for all of Comwave’s TV bundles below:

Basic

Basic TV + Internet 30 (30/2 Mbps) costs $84.95 per month

Basic TV + Internet 75 (75/10 Mbps) costs $94.95 per month

Basic TV + Internet 150 (150/15 Mbps) costs $99.95 per month

Basic TV + Internet 500 (500/20 Mbps) costs $114.95 per month

Basic TV + Internet 1Gig (1000/23 Mbps) costs $124.95 per month

Gold

Gold TV + Internet 30 costs $99.95 per month

Gold TV + Internet 75 costs $109.95 per month

Gold TV + Internet 150 costs $114.95 per month

Gold TV + Internet 500 costs $129.95 per month

Gold TV + Internet 1Gig costs $139.95 per month

Platinum

Platinum TV + Internet 30 costs $119.95 per month

Platinum TV + Internet 75 costs $129.95 per month

Platinum TV + Internet 150 costs $134.95 per month

Platinum TV + Internet 500 costs $149.95 per month

Platinum TV + Internet 1Gig costs $159.95 per month

Perks

Unlike the four above, Comwave is the least incentive-friendly. There isn’t much outside of six months of free services with three-year term bundle plans, a free Amazon Fire Stick (valued at less than $50), and a free modem.

However, all plans are slightly discounted lower than competing providers, making Comwave a viable option.

Availability

Comwave mainly operates in Ontario and Quebec.

To check Comwave TV bundle availability in your area, visit here.

Pros:

Free modem

Free installation

Excellent value on Ultimate Bundle ($134.95 per month)

Cons:

Not the most intuitive website

Promo rates apply to three-year terms

Early termination fees apply

Best TV Bundles in Canada FAQs

Why should I choose Telus over other TV bundle providers?

Telus is far and away our top choice. Although it is not the cheapest, it offers a powerful combination of blazing fast speeds (1.5 Gbps) and the choice of a more on-demand or live TV service through its Pik TV and Optik TV offerings.

What Rogers TV bundle do you recommend the most?

We are big fans of Rogers’ Ignite Flex 10 bundle, which combines 42 base channels and 10 flex channels with a 1Gbps plan for less than $150 per month. It is also very customizable using Theme Packs, which are themed, preset channel groups.

Sports lovers will also love the Ignite Flex 20 + Sports bundle, which adds on popular premium sports channels like Sportsnet and FX without breaking the bank.

Note: if you are looking for the most channels possible, go with Ignite Premier with its 119 channels and 87 flex channels

Are Rogers bundles worth it?

Rogers is arguably No. 2 regarding perks and incentives (next to Telus). For example, a free one-year subscription to Disney+ is available for all-new Ignite internet plan/bundle subscribers, SmartStream for an extra $ a month, and home phone service for only $10 per month.

Why should I bundle TV and internet over purchasing TV separately?

Bundling TV and internet service allows you to save on each. Plus, bundles offer add-ons such as free installation and equipment. On the administrative side, it’s also easier to manage, with one monthly bill for all services.

The only downsides to bundling are that you may be required to sign a one or two-year contract with early termination fees. Some TV bundle providers will also increase promo prices after the first year, but this is pretty common.

What’s the difference between Telus’ Optik TV and Pik TV?

Optik TV is a live TV streaming service. Pik TV is a simpler, on-demand streaming service with fewer options (e.g., no 4K programming, Premium options, or PVR to record shows).

What are Telus’ Ultimate Bundle’s 7 theme packs?

The Ultimate bundles seven theme packs: Prime Time, LIving, TSN & Beyond, Sportsnet & Beyond, Blockbusters, World & Beyond, and Time Shift.

Which Canadian city has the fastest internet?

As per the 2021 PCMag Speed Index, St. Johns (Newfoundland), Sarnia (Ontario), Levis (Quebec), Pembina (Alberta), and Nanaimo (British Columbia) round out the top five.

Who has the best wi-fi in Canada?

To understand who has the best wi-fi in Canada, we love referring to PCMag’s ISP2021 Canada report, which grades each major internet service provider on the back of proprietary speed tests.

In 2021, Telus took the cake, beating other ISPs in Alberta and British Columbia.

With other competitors, Shaw earned top marks in the Manitoba and Saskatchewan regions, whereas Bell Canada takes it in New Brunswick, Newfoundland/Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

Talk to me about Bell and Teksavvy.

Bell Canada is one of the largest ISPs in Canada, forming part of the big three alongside Telus and Rogers. It is pretty well-diversified with a variety of internet plans and TV bundles. The fastest available plan speeds are 500Mbps, 1Gbps, and 1.5Gbps.

As for Teksavvy, it is a much smaller independent ISP mainly serving Ontario with a robust fiber network and no noteworthy TV bundles, unlike Bell. The fastest available speeds are 300Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps. However, it is restricted to Chatham-Kent residents.