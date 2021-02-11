World’s Longest Wi-Fi Connection

The Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) and Alvarion must surely claim the record for 2.4 GHz long distance links. Their wireless link spanned 192 miles (310km) using Alvarion antennas and 6 watt amps.

The link was made between a stratospheric balloon that was launched from Esrange near the town of Kiruna in northern Sweden and a base station located near Esrange.

The antenna was connected to a 6 watt power amplifier, a camera and a server. Data, such as environmental conditions and weather patterns, was collected and the information was sent back to Esrange via an Alvarion base station which measured 2.4 meters with 6 watt power output and automatic tracking of the antenna using GPS technology.

The weather balloon reached a maxium height of 18 miles (29.7 km) and drifted steadily. It finally touched down east of Sodankyl in the northern part of Finland, having travelled approximately 315 Km.

The round trip ping response at 300Km was 300-500 mSec.

Information received at the base station was then sent back to Esrange via the internal network. The information between the balloon and the base station was transmitted over the 2.4GHz spectrum (2480 Mhz which the SSC is allowed to use with higher ERP) with a stable signal strength of -68 dBm.

