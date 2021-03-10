Clearwire Portland Launch: Jan 6th

Clearwire and Intel announced today that they will host a press conference on January 6, 2009, in Portland, Ore.

Clearwire and Intel announced today that they will host a press conference on January 6, 2009, in Portland, Ore., introducing the city to Clear and the “Let’s be Clear” campaign promoting the region’s first 4G mobile WiMAX network for next-generation communications services.

Speakers at the press conference will include Ben Wolff, Clearwire’s Chief Executive Officer, Sean Maloney, Intel’s Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Scott Richardson, Clearwire chief strategy officer.

Clearwire and Intel will showcase Clearwire’s new mobile WiMAX service, called Clear, as well as live product demonstrations at the press conference and around the city. It will be held at the RiverPlace Hotel, 1510 SW Harbor Way in Portland at 10am.

Here’s a conversation I recorded last week with Scott Richardson, Clearwire’s Chief Strategy Officer, who is based in Portland. Susan Johnson, Clearwire’s public relations director out of Kirkland, was also there.

Dailywireless was among the first to sign up for commercial service in Portland. I signed up for $30/mo (3Mbps) service. It’s been working fine. I have now canceled my cable modem service and am posting nearly 100% of these Dailywireless stories using Clearwire’s Mobile WiMAX service.

There is also a kiosk now staffed and ready for walk-in traffic at the Lloyd Center Mall.