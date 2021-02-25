Cellphones and Brain Tumors: Reasons for Concern?

A Telecom-funded Interphone study started in 1999, was intended to determine the risks of brain tumors. The results are in.

A new report, “Cellphones and Brain Tumors: 15 Reasons for Concern, Science, Spin and the Truth Behind Interphone,” was released today by a collaborative of international EMF activists.

Groups affiliated with the report include Powerwatch and the Radiation Research Trust in the U.K., and in the U.S., EMR Policy Institute, ElectromagenticHealth.org and The Peoples Initiative Foundation.

The report concludes:

There is a risk of brain tumors from cellphone use;

Telecom funded studies underestimate the risk of brain tumors, and;

Children have larger risks than adults for brain tumors.

This report, sent to government leaders and media today, details eleven design flaws of the 13-country, Telecom-funded Interphone study. The Interphone study, begun in 1999, was intended to determine the risks of brain tumors, but its full publication has been held up for years. Components of this study published to date reveal what the authors call a ‘systemic-skew’, greatly underestimating brain tumor risk.

The American Cancer Society says, “Periodic reports exist that have observed an association between cell phone use and the risk of brain cancer, but these reports are primarily based on small studies in Sweden. But the weight of the evidence, which is based on larger studies, has shown no association between cell phone use and brain cancer. Studies currently in progress such as the European Interphone Study will provide more information on this subject”.

The Interphone study is the name given to a series of multi-national case-control studies to assess whether RF exposure from mobile phones is associated with cancer risk. The International Agency for Cancer Research (IARC) has coordinated the study.

The publication process of this first paper should be relatively quick. As soon as a publication date is decided on by the scientific journal, the three partner Institutions, under the stewardship of IARC, will prepare a media statement, under embargo, to summarize the study findings and the methodology used.