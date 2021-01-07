Spotify: iPhone Radio

We take a look at new Spotify iPhone app which now allows users to stream music over WiFi or 3G networks and play music through their mobile phone.

Spotify can stream music over WiFi or 2.5G/3G networks to play music through your mobile phone. It monetizes licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid mode.

Spotify is now available on the iPhone with an iTunes App. Additionally, the app is available on the Android Market and the S60 mobile platforms, reports Engadget

Spotify mobile can force offline mode. You can use this feature to stop Spotify connecting to the network, a handy feature if you wish to extend the length of the battery life, such as when the battery is low.

Key features include:

Access to millions of tracks with Spotify’s constantly updated catalogue

Search and stream music instantly. Browse by artist, title, album, genre, label or year

Create and synchronise playlists. Updates from the desktop application will be synced instantly and vice versa

Playlists can be downloaded and played in offline mode when you have no connection, are on a plane or subway, or abroad and subject to roaming data fees

Listen to tracks and albums in their entirety. Rewind, fast-forward, pause, skip and shuffle

View cover art for all tracks and albums

Unfortunately, the free Spotify App is currently only available to Spotify Premium subscribers in the UK, Sweden, Spain, France, Norway and Finland. US availablility is expected to follow.

TechCrunch observes that while Spotify appears to compete with iTunes, in reality Apple appears to be relaxed about the service, presumably so long as the mobile app remains tied to premium subscribers.